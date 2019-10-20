Home

Regina Maria Hartmann

HARTMANN - Regina Maria (Hebenstreit) passed away on October 5th, 2019 at the age of 90. Regina was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard John Hartmann Sr. She is survived by three children Richard Hartmann Jr., Ronald Hartmann, and Donna (Jim) Miller, her 7 grandchildren Rick, Elissa, Kevin, JoHanna, James, Derek and Jack, and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte. Services to be held on October 26th, 2019. Remembrance gathering at 9:45 a.m. in the Church foyer and the Funeral Mass service to be held on at 10:15 a.m. at Maria Regina RC Church located at 3945 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford, NY 11783. In lieu of flowers, please send any contribution to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019
