DEE - Regina Marie of Lynbrook, NY on April 5, 2019. Dear daughter of the late William and Mary Clyne. Beloved mother of Richard (Jodie), Deanna Consiglio, and Michael (Jackie). Cherished sister of Eileen Barry, Mary Fali-giano, John Clyne, and the late William J. Clyne and Ann Marie Reilly. Loving sister-in-law of Maureen Clyne, Judy Clyne, and the late Kevin Barry. Adored grandmother of Frankie, Elyssa, Ashton, Emily, Katie, Thomas, AJ, and Megan. Treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dedicated retired teacher at St. Agnes, RVC. Family will receive friends Monday 2 - 5 PM and 6:30 - 9:00 PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. Agnes RC Cathedral, Rockville Centre, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the ALS Foundation. als-ny.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019