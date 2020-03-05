Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Sister Regina McAuley CSJ

Sister Regina McAuley CSJ Notice
McAULEY - Sister Regina, CSJ, formerly Sister Regina Rosaire at Maria Regina Residence on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and Prayer service at 3:00 pm. Final farewell ritual on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Regina is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home, Inc., Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
