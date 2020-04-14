|
|
WARNOCK - Regina T. of Laurel Hollow, NY and Stuart, FL (Mariner Sands) passed away on April 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bob (married for 53 years), loving mother of two sons, Rob (husband to Amy) and Jeff, and adoring grandmother of five, Thomas, Will, Charlie, Camille and Kendall. She was born in NY, NY on February 26, 1945 to Hugh and Margaret O'Brien and grew up in Jam-aica, NY with her sisters Marguaret, Annmarie and the late Kathleen. She was a nurse by profession and later a nursing administrator and professor, having received her bachelor's degree from Hunter College and master's degree from Long Island University. Regina's profession as a nurse was a natural extension of her zest for the care of others. She did so with passion and purpose and knew not of delays or excuses and was blind to any obstacles that dare stand in her way. Regina's joyful and loving presence lit up every room she entered and she left an everlasting imprint on the lives of so many that were blessed to come in contact with her. She was a woman of faith, cherished family and friends, lived life counting her blessings, always made time for volunteering, and was forever focused on the positive, the present and the promise of the future ahead. While her passing has left a large void, it pales in comparison to her loving and eternal impact. Arrangements for a celebration of her life will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Hope Rural School in Indianatown, FL (where she volunteered while in Florida) or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020