Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Bellisari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Theresa Bellisari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Theresa Bellisari Notice
BELLISARI - Regina Theresa, formerly of Albertson, NY, on April 18, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Bellisari, devoted mother to the late Ann Da Rocha, Diane DiPaola and Anthony Bellisari. Regina leaves behind seven grand-children, and nine great grandchildren. Regina was a long time resident of Albertson, and a member of the Albertson Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. A private interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, a Memorial Service will be held on a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -