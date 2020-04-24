|
BELLISARI - Regina Theresa, formerly of Albertson, NY, on April 18, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Bellisari, devoted mother to the late Ann Da Rocha, Diane DiPaola and Anthony Bellisari. Regina leaves behind seven grand-children, and nine great grandchildren. Regina was a long time resident of Albertson, and a member of the Albertson Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. A private interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, a Memorial Service will be held on a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020