In Memoriam Condolences Flowers REGIS COURTMANCHE Today, March 9, 2019, marks the 15th Anniversary of the death of Regis Armand Pierre Courtemanche, beloved father, husband, and Professor of History at Long Island University/C.W. Post College in Brookville, NY. We honor his passion for history, his love of family, his zany and self-aware sense of humor, and his inexhaustible work ethic. Dad used to say that he thought of his life in three stages: "adventure, scholarship, and family." Born in Scranton, PA on May 5, 1933, Dad spent his childhood in Queens fascinated by the planes at nearby LaGuardia airport, so after a year in Montreal seeking his family's Quebecois roots, he joined the Navy and trained as a pilot and flight mechanic out of Hutchinson, KS and Pensacola, FL. He used the GI Bill to get his BA and MA in History at St. John's University, worked in Tiffany's and Gimbels, and taught French at Power Memorial Academy before traveling to London for his PhD in History. At the London School of Economics, he focused on the Atlantic postings of Admiral Alexander Milne in Halifax and Bermuda during the American Civil War, a time of great diplomatic strain as the Confed-eracy tried to win diplomatic recognition from Great Britain. This work was ultimately published in his 1977 book "No Need of Glory: The British Navy in American Waters, 1860-1864." In the summer of 1967 he took the Queen Mary back to the US and by chance met the love of his life, Patricia Hosey of Park Ridge, IL, at a family christening. That day, he informed his family he intended to marry Patricia - and on their first actual date, he proposed. They were married several months later and had seven children, whom they named after famous historical figures. Dad was a popular teacher for over 35 years at C.W. Post, instructing thousands of Long Islanders about the six wives of Henry VIII and the secrets of the German naval buildup before WWI. He served as Chairman of the History Department, was awarded a David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching, and was nominated for the Carnegie National Professor of the Year Award. In Huntington, Dad was an active community member and parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. He also co-founded a society for North Shore military history buffs - the Scipio Society - named for the Roman general Scipio Africanus. Dad was survived by two sisters - Annette Kirk and Marie Hadiaris and a brother, Gerard ("Artie"), now deceased. He is mourned by his loving wife Patricia, his children Eleanor (Ted Underwood), Catherine (Jan Van Arnam), Sophie (Harvey Webb), Jeanne (Michael Williams), Margaret (Andrew Otto), Regis (Mary Siemsen), David (Libby Pforr), and 14 grandchildren. We miss you every day Dad! Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices