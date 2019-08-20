|
|
BENEVILLE - Regis V., onAugust 18, 2019, of Massapequa. Retired Lieutenant after 37 years, Nassau County Police Dept. Member Retired Police Association-Superior Officers Association, & Holy Name Society. Beloved husband of Gertrude. Loving father of Regis (Christine), Brian (Lori), Kathleen, and Stacey Hardt (Phil). Dear brother of Michael (the late Pat), Stephen (Beth), and the late Peter, and dear brother-in-law of Edward Woisin, Kenneth Woisin (Neva), the late Eugene Woisin, and the late David Woisin. Cherished grandfather of James, Sean, Tyler, Regis, and Nate. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Tonight 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019