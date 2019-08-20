Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regis Beneville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regis Beneville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regis Beneville Notice
BENEVILLE - Regis V., onAugust 18, 2019, of Massapequa. Retired Lieutenant after 37 years, Nassau County Police Dept. Member Retired Police Association-Superior Officers Association, & Holy Name Society. Beloved husband of Gertrude. Loving father of Regis (Christine), Brian (Lori), Kathleen, and Stacey Hardt (Phil). Dear brother of Michael (the late Pat), Stephen (Beth), and the late Peter, and dear brother-in-law of Edward Woisin, Kenneth Woisin (Neva), the late Eugene Woisin, and the late David Woisin. Cherished grandfather of James, Sean, Tyler, Regis, and Nate. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Tonight 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now