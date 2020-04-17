|
MOSES - Renee Adler passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Daughter of Mae and Sidney Loventhal; older sister of David and Helene. She was predeceased by her beloved husband and great love of her life, Bobby. She will be forever remembered by her three daughters and spouses, Sharon and George, Julie and Tom, and Amy and Bill. She adored her four grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Dani and Hailey. A private service will be held on Sunday. We will celebrate her life with a memorial service at a later date. "I've lived a life that's full, I traveled each and every highway and more, much more than this, I did it my way."
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020