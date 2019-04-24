Home

Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
Renee Cassagne Notice
CASSAGNE - Renee, J. of Manhattan (formerly of Hicksville) on April 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Rene and Geraldine. Loving sister of John (Laurel), Robert (Janice), Gerard (Doreen), and Jeanne (Paul) Stauss. Cherished aunt of John, Sarah, Leslie, Robert, Daniel, Christine, Courtney, Carly, Caitlin, Hayley and Nicole. Adored great aunt of McKinley, Landon, Harper and Declan. Reposing Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Rd. Kings Park, NY. A religious service will take place Friday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
