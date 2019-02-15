Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Feinman - Reubin "Raymond" of N. Bellmore, NY on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine Feinman. Devoted father of Thomas, Randy and the late Donna Cavallino. Proud grandfather of Alyssa, Matthew, Justine, Christopher, Nicholas, Jason and Michael. Cherished great-grandfather of two. Loving father-in-law of Joseph Cavallino. Reposing at Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Words of rememberence, Tuesday 12PM at Funeral Home, Bethpage. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visiting Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 PM and Tuesday 11-12 PM.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019
