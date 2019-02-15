|
Feinman - Reubin "Raymond" of N. Bellmore, NY on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine Feinman. Devoted father of Thomas, Randy and the late Donna Cavallino. Proud grandfather of Alyssa, Matthew, Justine, Christopher, Nicholas, Jason and Michael. Cherished great-grandfather of two. Loving father-in-law of Joseph Cavallino. Reposing at Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Words of rememberence, Tuesday 12PM at Funeral Home, Bethpage. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visiting Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 PM and Tuesday 11-12 PM.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019