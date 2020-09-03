Rhoda Leitner

LEITNER - Rhoda, age 89, of Plainview L.I. passed away on August 30, 2020 in FL from Covid-19. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Leitner. Loving mother of Brenda Zweig, Mark Leitner, Perry Leitner and Eric Leitner. Loving grandmother of Deborah Zweig, Susan Zweig, Lyndsey Zweig, Evan Leitner and Ryan Leitner. Rhoda was the owner of Rhoda's Needlecraft on Manetto Hill Road in Plainview for over 20 years. She made many friends working in her community. Rhoda will remain in our hearts and be missed by all of us. Rhoda will be laid to rest at Beth Moses Cemetery in Farmingdale.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store