Ricardo M. Caballero
CABALLERO Ricardo M. of Maspeth, NY on May 13, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Angela. Devoted son of Rosa and the late Ricardo. Loving father of Ricardo (Rosa), Marc (Brook), Natalia Gutierrez, Karina, and Monica Tonyes (Rick). Cherished by his 6 grandchildren. Adored brother of Maria Martinez. Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Thursday July 30, 2020, 3pm-6pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno and O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
