Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Oceanside, NY
COMBS - Richard A., Sr. "Dick" of Oceanside passed peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 85, as a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Devoted son of the late Ralph and Marie (Cox) Combs, loving brother to his (deceased) siblings James "Bucky" (Rose) and Ralph Jr. "PG" (the late Vera). Beloved father to Richard Jr., Marie, Cathy, and Barbara. Reposing Thursday, January 2, from 5-9pm at Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday 9:45am at St. Anthony's RC Church in Oceanside, with Burial at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, to follow.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 31, 2019
