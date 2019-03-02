Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh's Church
Huntington Station, NY
MARRONE - Richard A., 72, lifetime resident of Huntington, on February 28, 2019. Beloved father of Audrey and her significant other Luby. Adored grandfather of Aleksandria and Anastasya. Loving uncle of Lisa Licata (Tom), Lauren, Robert and Kathyrn . Cherished partner in life Lucille Callahan. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Sunday & Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Tuesday 9:30 AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to any Veterans Organization.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019
