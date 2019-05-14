|
|
BAUMANN - Richard Montgomery Jr. of Ridge, NY on May 6th, 2019 in his 72nd year. Beloved son of the late Richard and Doris Baumann. Devoted father of Richard Baumann III (Michelle), Kenneth Baumann, & Kathleen Kalinowski (The Late Joseph). Loving brother of Ronald Baumann, Constance Baumann-Gilman, and the late Elizabeth Baumann. Adored grandfather of Michael, Stephanie, Joseph, Sean, Tyler, and Destiny. Cherished Great-grandfather of Sverre, Faolan, and Dakota. Richard traveled the world, and visited France, Norway, Egypt and Israel. When Richard traveled, he brought along his smile, humor and his larger than life personality. He made friends everywhere he went and left all with a smile on their face. He will be missed. Richard was the owner of Baumann & Sons Buses, as well as a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Richard served his country with honor and distinction. Reposing at Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY. Where a religious service will be held Wednesday 7 pm. Cremation Private. Funeral Friday 11 AM. Entombment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. Visiting Wednesday 5~8 pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019