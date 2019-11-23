Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lordes RC Church
455 Hunter Avenue
West Islip, NY
BRZOZINSKI - Richard A., 78 of West Islip, NY went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019. Long Island Railroad conductor for 36 years. Bayshore Kid Wrestling Coach for over 30 years. Devoted family man and loyal friend to many. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary of 55 years and two sons, Richard, Bradley and his wife Debra and grandchildren Jack & Jenna. Visitation Sunday November 24th 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 at Claude R Boyd Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St. Babylon, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday November 25th at 12 pm at Our Lady of Lordes RC Church, 455 Hunter Avenue, West Islip NY. In lieu of flowers donations can me made to www.amyloidosis.org-us-
Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2019
