|
|
BRZOZINSKI - Richard A., 78 of West Islip, NY went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019. Long Island Railroad conductor for 36 years. Bayshore Kid Wrestling Coach for over 30 years. Devoted family man and loyal friend to many. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary of 55 years and two sons, Richard, Bradley and his wife Debra and grandchildren Jack & Jenna. Visitation Sunday November 24th 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 at Claude R Boyd Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St. Babylon, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday November 25th at 12 pm at Our Lady of Lordes RC Church, 455 Hunter Avenue, West Islip NY. In lieu of flowers donations can me made to www.amyloidosis.org-us-
Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2019