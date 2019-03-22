Home

POWERED BY

Services
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bulloss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bulloss

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard Bulloss Notice
BULLOSS - Richard N. of Southampton, formerly of Malverne on March 20, 2019. Past Chief Malverne Fire Department, former Funeral Director with Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, and retired co-owner of Westhampton True Value Hardware, Westhampton Beach, NY. Beloved husband of Bruce W. Robertson. After celebrating a partnership of 53 years they were married at St. John's Episcopal Church, Southampton on December 29, 2013. Son of the late Mathilde J. & Charles A. Loving brother of the late Kathryn, Charles A. and sister in law Joan. Fond uncle of Glen R., Charles A. III, and the late Leslie. Also survived by five grand nephews and one grand niece. Reposing at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook on Saturday 7-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Fire Department Service Sunday 8PM. Funeral Service at St. John-Incarnation Lutheran Church 13 Blake Ave, Lynbrook on Monday, March 25 at 10AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John-Incarnation Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
Download Now