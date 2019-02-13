BURKE - Richard Owen, of Manorville, LI, formerly of East Islip, LI on February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean Burke. Devoted father of Daniel (Susan) Burke and Eileen (Jon) Patscott. Cherished grandfather of Lachlan Burke, Damien Burke and Jonathan Patscott. Loving son of the late Margaret and Michael Burke, Sr. Dear brother of Michael Burke, Jr., Mary Hulsenburg and the late John Burke. Fond brother in law of Herman (Mildred) Boyle and Peggy Adams. Richard will be missed by his many loving nieces and nephews. Dedicated Suffolk County Police Officer for 18 years and Detective for 20 years. Proud Special Investigator of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for over 13 years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Richard's loving memory to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Visiting Thursday 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary