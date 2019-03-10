KOSSE - Richard C., of Indian Land, S.C. (originally from St. James, N.Y.) passed away peacefully within his home on Friday, February 15, 2019 after reaching the age of 88 years old. Richard was born on June 23, 1930 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. After graduating from Cornell University, he worked at Grumman Aerospace on Long Island for over 40 years and was a restaurateur. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather. A man who never cared much about himself and who even in his final days would say to don't worry about me take care of your family. After his retirement to Wilmington, N.C. he pursued some of his hobbies including fishing, playing tennis, golfing & cooking. He is survived by his children Karlyn Korb and Richard Kosse; & grandchildren Bryanna, Collin & Caitlin. Richard was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many! Condolences to: Karlyn Korb, 1488 New Hope Road, Spring Hill, FL 34606, [email protected] Richard & Deanna Kosse, 2909 Julian Glen Circle, Waxhaw, N. C. 28173 [email protected] Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary