CASTLE-WALSH - Richard of Falmouth, MA. peacefully on July 17, 2020. Born February 14, 1932 in New York City to Thomas and Eva (Sire) Walsh. He spent his teenage years in Oyster Bay, NY and was a graduate of Oyster Bay High School and Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1954, Civil Engineering. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany 1955-1956. Richard's career spanned 32 years at Bethlehem Steel Corp. in New York City and Boston selling fabricated steel for the construction market. Upon retiring from Bethlehem he worked for Barker Steel Co. headquartered in Watertown, MA, retiring after 20 years as V.P. of Sales. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Babetta Castle-Walsh and children Margaret Heller, William Walsh, Janet Walsh, Anne Bleistein, Katherine Schlicht and step-children Guy Sliker and Peter Sliker. Also, survived by 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services are private. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
or the Virginia Military Institute Foundation, Lexington, VA.