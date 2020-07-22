1/1
Richard Castle-Walsh
1932 - 2020
CASTLE-WALSH - Richard of Falmouth, MA. peacefully on July 17, 2020. Born February 14, 1932 in New York City to Thomas and Eva (Sire) Walsh. He spent his teenage years in Oyster Bay, NY and was a graduate of Oyster Bay High School and Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1954, Civil Engineering. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany 1955-1956. Richard's career spanned 32 years at Bethlehem Steel Corp. in New York City and Boston selling fabricated steel for the construction market. Upon retiring from Bethlehem he worked for Barker Steel Co. headquartered in Watertown, MA, retiring after 20 years as V.P. of Sales. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Babetta Castle-Walsh and children Margaret Heller, William Walsh, Janet Walsh, Anne Bleistein, Katherine Schlicht and step-children Guy Sliker and Peter Sliker. Also, survived by 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services are private. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice or the Virginia Military Institute Foundation, Lexington, VA.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
MY SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO BABBETTE AND ALL OF DICK'S FAMILY. FROM FIRST MEETING DICK AND BABBETTE IN ROSLINDALE AND SHARING VISITS IN FALMOUTH, WE ALWAYS HAD THE BEST OF TIMES. WE ADMIRED YOUR ENERGY AND YOUR COURAGE IN ALL THE HOMES YOU BOUGHT AND UPGRADED. YOU WERE A MOST ADMIRABLE COUPLE. WE WILL ALWAYS CHERISH THE GREAT MEMORIES WE SHARED.
MICHAEL KELLY
July 22, 2020
The Village Church and I are praying for a beloved church member, Richard Castle-Walsh, his soul, and his family members. We are all grateful for his dedication and faith!
May the heavenly peace and comfort be with his soul and his family, In Christ Jesus!
Rev. Lydia Han, Village Church of Bayville, NY
July 22, 2020
Sorry for the family's loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my deepest sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
July 21, 2020
Mr. Castle-Walsh,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army in Europe during the Cold War. Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
