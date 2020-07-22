MY SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO BABBETTE AND ALL OF DICK'S FAMILY. FROM FIRST MEETING DICK AND BABBETTE IN ROSLINDALE AND SHARING VISITS IN FALMOUTH, WE ALWAYS HAD THE BEST OF TIMES. WE ADMIRED YOUR ENERGY AND YOUR COURAGE IN ALL THE HOMES YOU BOUGHT AND UPGRADED. YOU WERE A MOST ADMIRABLE COUPLE. WE WILL ALWAYS CHERISH THE GREAT MEMORIES WE SHARED.

MICHAEL KELLY