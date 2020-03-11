|
TIMM - Richard Charles, of Huntington, NY, passed away on March 9, 2020. Born on May 25, 1939, Richard was the cherished husband of Victoria Mitchell-Timm, the beloved father of Susan Timm (and Paul Harrison), Pamela (and Donald) Seeberg, and Richard G. Timm, and loving grandfather to Daniel Sirignano, William Sirignano, Andrew Seeberg, Alden Seeberg, Sophia Timm and Vivian Timm. He is also survived by his three devoted sisters, Florence Gardner, Janet (and Robert) Casciola, and Nancy (and Albert) Morgan. Known for his love of history and passion for reading, Richard had a story, poem or joke to fit every occasion. His loss is felt keenly by all. The family will receive friends at Richard and Victoria's home on Saturday, March 21, from 2pm-5pm. A celebration of Richard's life will be held in May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020