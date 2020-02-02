|
CIECIUCH - Richard T. on January 31, 2020 in his 88th Year, long time resident of Oyster Bay, formerly of Ridge and Dix Hills. Richard along with his wife Bernadette ran Rich-Bern Travel Service of Oyster Bay. Beloved husband of Bernadette. Loving father of Valerie Lewis, Richard T. Jr. (Michelle), Catherine Welsh (Timothy), Stephen (Kendall) and Elizabeth Gillen (Stephen). Adored grandfather of James, Alexandra, Danielle, Andrew, Brett, Ryan, Sarah, Matthew, Owen, Jula, Ruby, Christian and Grace. Reposing Francis P. DeVine F.H., 293 South St. Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:30 AM St. Dominic's R.C. Church, Oyster Bay. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Salvation Army, Greater New York Division, in Richard's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020