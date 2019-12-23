Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh of Lincoln Church
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Richard Coronato Notice
CORONATO - Richard F. "Dick", 81, of Huntington, passed away from complications of Amylodosis on December 21, 2019. He taught in the Elwood School District for 13 years and was the owner of Charlco Group in Hauppauge. Beloved husband of Charlotte for 56 years. Loving father of Rich (Samantha). Proud Papa of Matt, Carly and Jake Coronato. Caring brother of Rocky and Bob. Dear dear friend of Judy and Fred Schmauch. Family will receive friends at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station today from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church, Huntington Station. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 23, 2019
