1/
Richard Crain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAIN - Richard William, of Shirley, NY on July 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Norma Crain. Cherished brother of Bryan (Zehra), Jeff (Debbie), and Michael Crain. Beloved best friend of Diane Graver. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Rick was a proud member of the Suffolk Falcons RC Flying Club. Visiting will be Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be Friday morning at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Great River. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved