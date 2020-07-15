Richard Crain

CRAIN - Richard William, of Shirley, NY on July 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Norma Crain. Cherished brother of Bryan (Zehra), Jeff (Debbie), and Michael Crain. Beloved best friend of Diane Graver. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Rick was a proud member of the Suffolk Falcons RC Flying Club. Visiting will be Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be Friday morning at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Great River. www.overtonfuneralhome.com