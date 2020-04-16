|
|
MOLZON - Richard D. (Rich) of Merrick. It is with great sadness the Molzon family announces the passing of Rich Molzon on April 13, 2020 at the age of 66. Rich was born in Long Beach, N.Y. and grew up in Point Lookout. He devoted his heart and soul to his family and friends. He leaves behind his beloved wife Linda (Hamilton) of 25 years. Proud and loving father to Michael and Matthew. Dear brother to Martha (late Vincent) Casale, Barbara Molzon, Gene (Eileen) Molzon, Warren (Roberta) Molzon and Carol (Jim) Sanborn and adoring uncle. Rich graduated from Long Beach High School. Received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautical Studies from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1975 and served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a pilot instructor for years and continued on a MIS Director. His intelligence, great strength of character, patience, determination and humor will be greatly missed by all. Rich will be interned in a private ceremony at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements made by Walker Funeral Home, Merrick. We love you will always miss you Rich!
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020