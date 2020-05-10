|
DEVOE - Richard M., 77, of Roslyn Heights passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Siegel) DeVoe for 42 years. Loving father of Sarah Elaine DeVoe (Ross Gore) and Richard Michael DeVoe. Dearest brother of Gina Honerkamp (Frank), Danny (Barbara) and the late Thomas. Fond brother-in-law of Joseph Siegel (Elaine), Elaine Lynch (Kevin Golden) and Robert Lynch. Also survived by his aunt, Catherine O'Keefe and many cherished nieces and nephews. Richard was born October 6, 1942 in Manhattan to the late Margaret (nee O'Keefe) and Henry DeVoe. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1970. He managed to successfully evacuate from two hurricanes and one wildfire over the course of his 77 years. He loved spending time with his family in Hawaii, Disney World or anywhere else that furthered his endless pursuit of Dole Whip. No public service at this time. There will be a private burial.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020