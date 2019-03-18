Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
DIVENTI - Richard, of Cochecton, NY (Formerly of Farmingdale and Elmont) on March 15th, 2019. Former member of Elmont FD Engine 1, and Bethpage FD Engine 5. Devoted husband of Kathy (nee Plosey). Beloved father of Michelle Smith (Daryl) and Ryan Diventi. Loving brother of Ben Diventi, George Schultz, Carla Selby and all his beloved pets. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-5 and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St, Farmingdale. Religious services Thursday 10am at the funeral home. Cremation private. Donations to the Nature Conservancy and the FDNY Burn Unit are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019
