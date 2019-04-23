Home

DORMER - Richard of East Northport passed at home April 21, 2019. Originally of Laos Ireland. Immigrated to the United States from Ireland. Became an American Citizen. Served in the US Military Army. With the Suffolk Police Department for 38 years elevating to the position of Police Chief then appointed the 11th Police Commissioner of Suffolk County for 8 years. He coached and played soccer all his life "his passion", he passed this on to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children, Kathleen (Mike), John (Melissa), Richard (Alyssa), Bridget (Alex), Michael (Ashley), and grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Connor, Molly-Claire, Samantha, Jackie, J.D., Logan, his beloved Frankie, Bridget, Maura. "Its been a great run I love you all"
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019
