DRAKE - Richard J., 80, of Oakdale, LI, died on March 20, 2019. Retired NYPD and Engineering Coordinator at Southside Hospital. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Loving father of Richard, Maureen, Timothy (Victoria), Kevin and the late Patricia. Proud grandfather of four and great-grandfather of two. Dear brother of Tommy. Reposing Friday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 9:45 a.m. Saturday at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Coram.
