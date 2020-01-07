Home

William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:15 AM
St. James RC Church
Seaford, NY
Richard F. Berge Notice
BERGE - Richard F. of Massapequa on January 4, 2020 in his 85th year.
Veteran of US ARMY, Retired NYPD 108 Precinct. Beloved husband of Lynne.
Loving father of Cindy (Ken), the late Chris (Liz), Craig (the late Tricia), and Caryn.
Cherished grandfather of seven.
Reposing at William. E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa.
Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10:15am St. James RC Church, Seaford.
Inurnment to follow at: Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020
