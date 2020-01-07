|
BERGE - Richard F. of Massapequa on January 4, 2020 in his 85th year.
Veteran of US ARMY, Retired NYPD 108 Precinct. Beloved husband of Lynne.
Loving father of Cindy (Ken), the late Chris (Liz), Craig (the late Tricia), and Caryn.
Cherished grandfather of seven.
Reposing at William. E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa.
Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10:15am St. James RC Church, Seaford.
Inurnment to follow at: Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020