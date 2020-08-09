FEIBUSCH - Richard Frederick, September 23, 1926 to July 19, 2020, 93, of Hague, NY and Tequesta, FL, died peacefully in Jupiter, FL. Richard was born in Long Island City and grew up in Bellerose, New York. He enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday in 1944 and trained as a radioman. He put his electrical training to good use working for the telephone company for 39 years. Richard married Jean Helen Sheehan on November 11, 1950 and moved to Westbury where they raised their family. After retiring, they moved in 1985 to Hague, NY into a house with panoramic views of Lake George. In 1995 Richard and Jean bought a condo in Tequesta, Florida where they spent part of each winter until moving permanently to Florida in 2018. Richard enjoyed camping with his family, boating, swimming, golfing, smoking cigars, cocktails before dinner and visiting with friends. He was known for his quick wit, dry humor, and love of family. Richard is survived by his wife, Jean Helen Feibusch, daughters Mary Jean Weiler (Kevin) and Lorraine Belden (Dale), sons Richard (Maureen), William and Henry (Anne), grandchildren Margaret, Rebecca, Shaun (Christy), Kathryn, Brendan (Lisa), Kelly, Sean, Carl and George and greatgrand-children Lily, Aidan, Cadence, Matthew, Liam, Braelyn and Logan. No services are planned at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the Feibusch family would suggest donations be made in Richard's name to St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 86 Riverside Dr., Chestertown, NY, 12817, The Hague Fire Department, or to the charity of your choice
.