BERRY - Richard G. On November 14, 2020 Richard's family had a Memorial Service to celebrate his life. During April 2020, Richard passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 82. Richard was born on November 14th, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA to P.H. & Helen Berry. He served in the US Army, was an amateur race car driver, surveyed new airports around the world, ran his own pavement testing company, and worked as a computer programmer for over 30 years working until he was 80. He married Susan Anderson the love of his life, raised two wonderful sons, Theodore and Christian, and was the proud grandfather of Annie, Lucy, Alexis and Cecilia. He had a quick, witty and broad sense of humor. He enjoyed playing the guitar, tennis, basketball, reading, programing, and most of all spending time with his family. He will truly be missed.







