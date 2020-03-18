|
FRIEND- Richard G. 91, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a loving and devoted husband of Doris (nee Powers) for 65 years. Born March 25, 1928 in Park Slope, Brooklyn he moved to Long Island with Doris to raise their family, residing in Deer Park, NY for 63 years. Mr. Friend was a veteran of the US Army 40th Division, serving honorably in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the US Army Korean Service Ribbon, and the United Nations Korean Service Ribbon. Following his service and marriage to Doris, he dedicated his professional life to the education of children, earning degrees from St. Francis College and St. John's University, he spent 30 years in the Half Hollow Hills School District, serving as the Director of Guidance at Candlewood Junior High School. Following his retirement he spent his time volunteering in the Community where he lived. He was the beloved father of Richard Michele), Christopher (Darnel), Marilyn, Irene (Andrew), Patrick (Dawn), and Douglas (Cody). The adoring grand-father of Hannah, Joshua, Laurel, Samantha, Daniel, Julia, Sarah, Jeremy, Matthew, Alec, Garett, Patrick, Gabriella, and Waylon, and great-grand-father of Julianna. Richard was forever honest, caring, generous, and faithful; he will be remembered for his loyalty and love for his family and friends and his wonderful sense of humor. The family wishes to thank his caregivers who helped care for him for the years he struggled with his illness, and the staff at the Long Island State Veterans Home where he resided in the final months of life. A private wake for immediate family, Thursday March 19th at 3:00 pm at the Mangano Family Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Avenue with a private Mass at 10:15 am Friday March 20th at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 125 Half Hollow Rd, Deer Park. Following Mass Richard will be taken to his final resting place at Saint Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale, New York. A celebration of Richard's life for friends and family will be planned in the near future.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to go to the Long Island State Veterans Home, Stony Brook N.Y. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2020