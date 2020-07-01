Richard Gilbride
1933 - 2020
GILBRIDE - Richard, of Southampton, NY on June 26, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in 1933 to Thomas J. and Helen (nee' Corin) Gilbride. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Richard is survived by his sons Richard and wife Doreen and son Richard J.; Timothy and wife Maria; Stephen and wife Antonia and sons Gregory and wife Sierra and Trevor; his daughter Christine and husband Robert Wilson; his brother Eugene and wife Patricia. He is predeceased by his loving wife Bernice (Bozenna) Urbanowicz, siblings Michael (Mickey) Gilbride, Marilyn Henry and Carol Ann Byrd. Visitation will be O'Connell Rothwell Funeral Home, 30 Little Plains Rd., Southampton NY 11968 (631) 283-0098 on Thursday from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 10:00am at Our Lady of Poland RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Poland RC Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home
30 Little Plains Rd
Southampton, NY 11968
(631) 283-0098
