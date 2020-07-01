GILBRIDE - Richard, of Southampton, NY on June 26, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in 1933 to Thomas J. and Helen (nee' Corin) Gilbride. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Richard is survived by his sons Richard and wife Doreen and son Richard J.; Timothy and wife Maria; Stephen and wife Antonia and sons Gregory and wife Sierra and Trevor; his daughter Christine and husband Robert Wilson; his brother Eugene and wife Patricia. He is predeceased by his loving wife Bernice (Bozenna) Urbanowicz, siblings Michael (Mickey) Gilbride, Marilyn Henry and Carol Ann Byrd. Visitation will be O'Connell Rothwell Funeral Home, 30 Little Plains Rd., Southampton NY 11968 (631) 283-0098 on Thursday from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 10:00am at Our Lady of Poland RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.







