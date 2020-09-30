1/
Richard Gildard
GILDARD - Richard of Selden, NY on September 28, 2020 in his 53rd year. Beloved husband of Valerie. Loving brother of Anita McDonald, Nancy Rivera and John Gildard. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was a Die-Hard Kansas City Chiefs fan and devoted daddy to his dog Kasey. Richard helped many clients as a Small Business Banker at Bank of America. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd. (Route 111), Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday evening. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45AM St. Patrick's RC Church, Smithtown, NY. Cremation Nassau Suffolk Crematory. Visiting Thursday 5-9PM. moloneyfh.com Donations may be made in memory of Richard to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - stjude.org or ASPCA - aspca.org



Published in Newsday on Sep. 30, 2020.
