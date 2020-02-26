|
GOERKE - Richard, of Medford, NY, passed on February 21, 2020. Loving father of Christine Goerke Holloway and Douglas Goerke. Dear grand-father of Lauren, Maggie, and Charlie. Also survived by sisters Mary Miceli, Helen Tully, and brother Arthur Goerke. Former Commander of the American Legion Post 269, Patchogue, NY. Visitation Thursday, February 25 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home (85 Rte 112, Patchogue). Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Patchogue. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020