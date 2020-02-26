Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Goerke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Goerke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Goerke Notice
GOERKE - Richard, of Medford, NY, passed on February 21, 2020. Loving father of Christine Goerke Holloway and Douglas Goerke. Dear grand-father of Lauren, Maggie, and Charlie. Also survived by sisters Mary Miceli, Helen Tully, and brother Arthur Goerke. Former Commander of the American Legion Post 269, Patchogue, NY. Visitation Thursday, February 25 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home (85 Rte 112, Patchogue). Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Patchogue. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -