GREISCH - Richard, 79, formerly of Selden, NY, died September 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, September 17, with interment at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY. He worked for Northwest Airlines at JFK Airport in Long Island, NY. To share memories of Richard and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com . A recording of the funeral service will be available on the website.