|
|
BROWN - Richard H. Jr., 92, Rockville Centre, died April 9, 2020. Survived by wife of 27 years, Dr. Gail Malloy; children Richard (Maggie), Alison Bell (Martin), Robert (Susan), Katie Erickson (Curt), step-children Linda Buonanno (Mike), Christopher Malloy and Cathy Malloy; and 12 grandchildren, Duncan, Douglas, Conner, Mark, Joanna, David, Danny, Elisabeth, Trevor, Olivia, Peter and Abby. Predeceased by his first wife Joan and three brothers, Dan, George and Bob. Born in Valley Stream, served in the Navy during WWII and Korean conflict. Practiced Maritime Law for over 40 years in NYC. Greatly enjoyed summers in Jamesport. His intelligence, kindness and humor will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2020