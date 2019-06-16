Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
HEINZ - Richard J. of Port Jefferson Station, on June 14, 2019 at 60 years of age. Beloved husband of Regina. Loving Father of Michael, Rebecca and Richard, Jr. Dear brother of Patricia Paradise (Robert), Joseph (Josephine), the late William (Jane), Michael (Diane), Timothy, Geraldine Frattalone, the late Katherine, Kathy Stelnick (Gregory), James, Daniel (Linda), Nancy, and Marion Austin (Steve). Richard is also loved by his many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Tuesday 2pm-7pm and Prayers Wednesday at 10:30 am at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019
