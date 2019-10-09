|
|
HOLECEK - Richard of Mineola on October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra. Devoted father of Richard (Gina) Holly Gibbs (Craig), Carolyn Lindstadt (Matthew) & Joseph Holecek (Marissa). Grandfather of Ryan, Cara & Joseph. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Lifetime resident of Mineola. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-10pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Prayer service Friday evening. Cremation Private. Memorials to Nassau PBA Widows and Children's Fund & appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019