Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Holecek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Holecek


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Holecek Notice
HOLECEK - Richard of Mineola on October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra. Devoted father of Richard (Gina) Holly Gibbs (Craig), Carolyn Lindstadt (Matthew) & Joseph Holecek (Marissa). Grandfather of Ryan, Cara & Joseph. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Lifetime resident of Mineola. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-10pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Prayer service Friday evening. Cremation Private. Memorials to Nassau PBA Widows and Children's Fund & appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now