HUTTER - Richard of Cortland, New York, 63, passed away on March 3. Born in Queens, NY and raised in Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island, beloved son of Mary Bridget Hughes and John Michael Hutter. Richard earned degrees in business and physics, and worked for over 25 years in the physics department of Stony Brook University. His work was critical to scientific research, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider. After leaving Stony Brook, Richard private industry, working in R&D. He was a member of organizations including the American Physics Association, Project Manage- ment Institute, Engineers Without Borders, and the McGraw, NY. Sportmen's Club. For the past several years his greatest pleasure was riding and caring for his beloved horse, Dixie. He was for years Secretary of ICON Science Fiction, which held science fiction conventions at Stony Brook University. He attended and volunteered for science fiction conventions in several countries. Mr. Hutter is survived by his nephew Robert Hutter, and his cousins Kathleen Savino & Nancy Rudden. Mr. Hutter's viewing will be Friday, March 6, from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm at A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, New York. There will be a gathering of friends and family at 9:30 am, also at Jacobsen, on Saturday, March 7, with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2020