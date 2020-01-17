Home

Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
3541 State Route 31
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-652-7111
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
3541 State Route 31
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
3494 State Rt 31
Baldwinsville, NY
CONNER - Richard (Rick) J. of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Old Bethpage, on January 13, 2020 at age 67. Beloved husband of Nancy Ann (Terry). Devoted father of Ryan and Nate. Dear brother of Stephen, Michael, twin sister Barbara, Daniel, Scott, Nancy Salter, and Donna Madison. Loving son of the late Edward and Madeline Conner. Reposing at Maurer Funeral Home, Baldwinsville, on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Monday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Baldrick's Foundation or the would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 17, 2020
