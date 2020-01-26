|
PAGLIARULO - Richard J., 74, of Kalispell, MT on January 22, 2020. Formerly of Miami, originally from Amityville, NY. Beloved husband of Diane Manganaro, and formerly Judith Renz. Dear brother of Marc and late brother Robert. Loving father of David Michael and Jeffrey Richard. Cherished grandfather of Christian, Emma, Nicole and Maripaz, and dear uncle to many nephews and nieces. Richard served in the Marine Reserves, then managed a family owned liquor store until starting a career as a banking executive. He later acquired and managed a nursery and landscaping firm. He was dedicated to God, country and family, leading a life of caring, generosity and giving of himself to friends and family in need, including the final gift of organ donation. Some of his passions were travelling, reading, boating and fishing, duck hunting, and running competitively. Interment of cremains at Pinelawn Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Email:[email protected] for details.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020