KNICKERBOCKER - Richard, age 81, of Smithtown, NY passed on December 22, 2019. Retired 26 year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Christopher and the late Richard. Adored brother of Kay Rottela. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Friday, 11am - 1pm. Funeral Service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019