LINK - Richard A., 61, of Islip, NY on February 15, 2019. Beloved husband of June (nee Roesner). Loving father of Jessica and Christopher Link. Visiting will be Thursday, February 21st from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. Funeral Service Thursday 7:30pm at the funeral home. A closing prayer will be offered Friday 10am with interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name to the would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019