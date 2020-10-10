WREDE- Richard M. passed on October 7, 2020 of Malverne. Beloved Husband to Joan. Devoted Special Uncle to Jennifer (Jay), Ali (Elsio) & Cathy. Cherished Brother to Anita (Ralph) Svoboda & the late John. Also survived by many Loving nieces & nephews. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Ave., Malverne. Visitation Sunday 2-6 P.M. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, In lieu of flowers Family would appreciate contribution sent to St. Francis Bread Line, 144 West 32nd Street N.Y., N.Y. 10001 1-212-564-8799 www.stfrancisbreadline.org