1/
Richard M. Wrede
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WREDE- Richard M. passed on October 7, 2020 of Malverne. Beloved Husband to Joan. Devoted Special Uncle to Jennifer (Jay), Ali (Elsio) & Cathy. Cherished Brother to Anita (Ralph) Svoboda & the late John. Also survived by many Loving nieces & nephews. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Ave., Malverne. Visitation Sunday 2-6 P.M. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, In lieu of flowers Family would appreciate contribution sent to St. Francis Bread Line, 144 West 32nd Street N.Y., N.Y. 10001 1-212-564-8799 www.stfrancisbreadline.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Malverne Funeral Home
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved