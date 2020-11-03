MASTRANGELO - Richard of Dix Hills, NY on November 1, 2020, age 74. Devoted husband of 54 years to Theresa (nee Caccavale). Loving father of Richard, Suzanne and Salvatore. Caring father-in-law of Michael, Michelle and Denise. Cherished Papa of Michael, Vittoria, Richard, Anthony, Dominic, Salvatore and Frankie. Adored brother of Ralph and Rosalie. Family to receive friends Tuesday 7-9:30pm and Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm, Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am St. Matthew R.C.C., Dix Hills, NY. Burial to follow, St. Charles Cemetery, E. Farmingdale, NY. www.manganofh.com