Richard Mastrangelo
MASTRANGELO - Richard of Dix Hills, NY on November 1, 2020, age 74. Devoted husband of 54 years to Theresa (nee Caccavale). Loving father of Richard, Suzanne and Salvatore. Caring father-in-law of Michael, Michelle and Denise. Cherished Papa of Michael, Vittoria, Richard, Anthony, Dominic, Salvatore and Frankie. Adored brother of Ralph and Rosalie. Family to receive friends Tuesday 7-9:30pm and Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm, Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am St. Matthew R.C.C., Dix Hills, NY. Burial to follow, St. Charles Cemetery, E. Farmingdale, NY. www.manganofh.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Matthew R.C.C., Dix Hills
