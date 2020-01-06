|
MCCLAIN - Richard (94) of Rocky Point, NY on December 31, 2019. Proud World War II veteran and 20 year member of the Rocky Point Fire Department. Survived by his sons; Richard Jr., Charles and Gregory. Predeceased by his wife Hazel and daughter Mae Ethel. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral service Wednesday at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 6, 2020