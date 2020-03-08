|
MCERLEAN SR. - Richard of Sebastian, FL, formerly of Stony Brook, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep 1-30-20 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of his high school sweetheart Elizabeth McErlean. Loving father of Erin Mitchell (Jon) and Richard Jr. (Franziska). Poppy of Brandon, Brooke, Sarah, Richard III, and Eva. Brother of Liz Jarrett. Predeceased by his mother Mildred, father Philip Sr. and brother Philip Jr. A proud retired member of the Suffolk County Police Department, Rich touched countless lives with his caring spirit and lifelong commitment to service. A memorial service will be held in Stony Brook, NY at a later date. Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020