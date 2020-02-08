|
McKINNEY - Richard, "Richie," 66, of Levittown, lost his battle with prostate cancer on February 7, 2020. Beloved "Forever Honey" of Rainie Lynch. Loving son of Richard and Eileen. Cherished father of Melissa Lullo (Timothy) and Kevin (Brooke). Adored Grandpa Mac of Kailey, Brennan, Kerry and Avery. Dear brother of Kathleen, Maureen Coglianese, Christine Amodeo, David and his late twin brother Kevin. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-6 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richie's memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, cure.pfc.org.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2020